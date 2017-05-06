Batista wanted one last WWE return, McMahon nixed it

During the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast on PodcastOne.com, former WWE champion Dave Bautista said that he has inquired about returning to WWE for one last program before he retires but the powers that be nixed the idea. Bautista told Jericho that he pitched the idea of having one final program with Triple H, adding that it’s the only thing he’s interested in doing. “They’re just not interested in it,” Bautista said. Y2J asked him if he’d be willing to work with anyone else on the roster since McMahon dismissed his original idea and Bautista said that at the moment, no, there is nobody else. “Because it would be my retirement thing. It would be what I would go out on,” he said. The former Evolution member was last seen on WWE television in June 2014 when he quit during an episode of Raw when Triple H denied him a shot to the WWE title. Bautista had just returned to the company just six months before, winning the Royal Rumble, and main evented WrestleMania XXX with Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. Bautista added that he missed wrestling although he doesn’t miss dealing with WWE and the many bullsh-t that comes along with it. Dave Bautista returns to theater screens today with Guardians of the Galaxy 2, a movie which he plays the character of Drax The Destroyer.





