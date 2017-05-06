AJ Lee’s books makes the New York Times Best Seller List

AJ “Lee” Brooks is a former WWE Divas champion, but now she can also call herself a New York Times best-selling author. In the rankings reflecting sales for April 2017, her book Crazy Is My Superpower reached #7 in the Sports and Fitness category. The book is also doing very well in sales on Amazon.com, currently listed in #1 in the Wrestling and Women in Sports categories. The book, published by Crown Archetype on April 4, contains 288 pages and features the life story of AJ Brooks, from her childhood, to dealing with mental illness, to finding glory in the WWE.





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)