5/6/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Belfast, Northern Ireland

Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Belfast, Northern Ireland:

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. Tucker vs. Jordan Devlin ended in a no contest when Braun Strowman interfered. Roman Reigns came out and brawled with Strowman and speared him through a table.

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and Curt Hawkins

7. Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe

8. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

