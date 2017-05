5/5/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Cardiff, Wales

Below are the results from yesterday’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Cardiff, Wales:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated American Alpha and The Colons

3. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension and Aiden English

-After the match, English issued an open challenge.

5. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

6. WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Andrews, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven defeated Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners, and James Drake

8. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match

Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair

9. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)