5/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Dublin, Ireland

May 6, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from yesterday’s WWE Raw Live Event in Dublin, Ireland:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Jordan Devlin defeated Tucker

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and Curt Hawkins

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries

5. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns ended in a no contest

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

8. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt

