5/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Dublin, Ireland

Below are the results from yesterday’s WWE Raw Live Event in Dublin, Ireland:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Jordan Devlin defeated Tucker

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and Curt Hawkins

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

5. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns ended in a no contest

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

8. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt

