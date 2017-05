5/5/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Riverside, California

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Riverside, California:

1. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

2. Ruby Riot defeated Bianca Blair

3. #DIY defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

4. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Kassius Ohno

5. Hideo Itami defeated Patrick Clark

6. Drew McIntyre defeated Oney Lorcan

7. Asuka and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

8. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Tye Dillinger

