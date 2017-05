5/5/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Gainesville, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Gainesville, Florida:

1. The Street Prophets defeated The Ealy Brothers

2. Cezar Bononi defeated Demitrius Bronson

3. Lana defeated Sarah Bridges

4. Sawyer Fulton defeated Brennan Williams

5. Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak

6. Buddy Murphy defeated Steve Cutler

7. Liv Morgan defeated Kimberly Frankele

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Heavy Machinery and Roderick Strong defeated SAnitY

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)