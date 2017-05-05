WWE Great Balls of Fire Note, The Rock Receives Large Birthday Cake, Noelle Foley

– As seen below, Noelle Foley’s latest YouTube video features an unboxing of the first Disney Treasures package:

– The pre-sale for the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is ongoing. The Ticketmaster password is WWERAW. As noted, the RAW brand pay-per-view will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s first title defense.

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock celebrated his 45th birthday this week. He posted this photo of a giant cake he received on the set of the “Rampage” movie and wrote the following:

Huge THANK YOU to our entire #RAMPAGE crew for presenting this awesome birthday cake to me on set. In the movie, my best friend is a gigantic Albino gorilla, named George. For the record, George holds me with more affection than he is on this cake. I’m a grateful man to have such an amazing and hard working crew puttin’ in work.. and makin’ birthday dope cakes. #OnSet #RAMPAGE #BigWhiteGeorge #LittleBrownDJ #CrewLuv

