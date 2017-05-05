WWE Great Balls of Fire Note, The Rock Receives Large Birthday Cake, Noelle Foley

May 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, Noelle Foley’s latest YouTube video features an unboxing of the first Disney Treasures package:

– The pre-sale for the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is ongoing. The Ticketmaster password is WWERAW. As noted, the RAW brand pay-per-view will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s first title defense.

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock celebrated his 45th birthday this week. He posted this photo of a giant cake he received on the set of the “Rampage” movie and wrote the following:

Huge THANK YOU to our entire #RAMPAGE crew for presenting this awesome birthday cake to me on set. In the movie, my best friend is a gigantic Albino gorilla, named George. For the record, George holds me with more affection than he is on this cake. I’m a grateful man to have such an amazing and hard working crew puttin’ in work.. and makin’ birthday dope cakes. #OnSet #RAMPAGE #BigWhiteGeorge #LittleBrownDJ #CrewLuv

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad