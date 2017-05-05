WWE changed the finish to a title match at Payback

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alexa Bliss winning the #Raw Women’s Championship wasn’t always the plan, as the finish for the match was reportedly changed four times.

On Saturday afternoon the decision was made for Bayley to go over, but the finish was then changed early on Sunday. The finish apparently changed two more times on Sunday.

Bayley got a big reaction from the fans in her hometown, but as we’ve seen in the past, WWE stars are often booked to lose when they perform in their hometown.

The reason for this is because Vince McMahon believes that having a face get beaten of humiliated in their own hometown is a great way to generate heat.





(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)