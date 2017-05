Wall Street not impressed by WWE’s Q1 2017 results

– Wall Street was not impressed by WWE’s first quarter of 2017 financial results and investors drove down the stocks by 4.81%. WWE stocks closed the trading day at $19.79 after they opened at $20.45. Stocks have not closed below $20 since February of this year. For the quarter, the Company reported Net income of $0.9 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior year quarter.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)