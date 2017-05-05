Sunny comments on photos of WWE stars being leaked

May 5, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch recently did an interview with Wrestlingus Show and talked about the photos of WWE stars being leaked online:

“I saw them and it’s like do I feel bad for her? Yeah, I mean, but no in a way because she took it upon herself to take those pictures. Anybody who takes pictures like this or video of that, you’ve got to, you’re assuming the risk that it’s going to get out. I mean, normal people’s pictures get out, so if you’re a celebrity, you’ve got to expect this sooner or later.”


