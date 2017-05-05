Sting says he has one gimmick he can leave behind

May 5, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In an intervie with the Dallas Observer, WWE hall of famer Sting says he has one gimmick he can leave behind:


“I think nobody is expecting early ’90s Sting at this point. I think everybody wants the Crow Sting anyway. That’s the one most fans will remember. It was more of a worldwide deal at that point. Surfer Sting was a worldwide thing, but it wasn’t as globally strong. I don’t have enough hair on my head to grow a flat top anymore.”

source: dallasobserver.com


(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad