Sting says he has one gimmick he can leave behind

In an intervie with the Dallas Observer, WWE hall of famer Sting says he has one gimmick he can leave behind:



“I think nobody is expecting early ’90s Sting at this point. I think everybody wants the Crow Sting anyway. That’s the one most fans will remember. It was more of a worldwide deal at that point. Surfer Sting was a worldwide thing, but it wasn’t as globally strong. I don’t have enough hair on my head to grow a flat top anymore.”

source: dallasobserver.com





(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)