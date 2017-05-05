Stephanie McMahon on Working with Kurt Angle Again, Being Proud at WrestleMania, More

May 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Stephanie McMahon spoke with The National while in Dubai last week for a Women In Leadership panel and the announcement of WWE’s new “Wal3ooha” Arabic show. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

There being two Women’s title matches on the card at WrestleMania 33 in April:

“I am incredibly proud every time I watch our women perform, but I am especially proud at WrestleMania and to have those two matches, and see the performances that they all delivered, I was incredibly proud.”

The challenge of finding new ideas for WrestleMania entrances for Triple H each year:

“In terms of the entrances, yes, it is a challenge to top ourselves every year. But it is a challenge to top ourselves with the matches every year. But that is absolutely our goal to do that and I have been so privileged to have those opportunities and hopefully there will be another one.”

Working with new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle again in the future:

“I can’t wait to work with Kurt. Kurt is so entertaining. He is really funny. I think it is going to be so much and hopefully having that interaction and this time the situation is a little bit different as I am the boss.”

Stephanie has been off TV since WrestleMania and says she’s not sure when she will return to RAW. She said, “Honestly, I don’t know and that is the God’s honest truth.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad