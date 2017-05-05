Private photos of Lisa Marie Varon leaked

The artist formerly known as Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA is the latest victim when it comes to personal photos being released on the Internet, and this one is the biggest of them all.

The 46-year-old, real name Lisa Marie Varon, had 91 photos posted on different websites showing her in different states of undress, with her breasts exposed in almost all of them, and some photos even include her having sex. Some photos suggest that there’s also a sex tape.

Just like the Charlotte leaks from yesterday, it’s unclear if these were hacked from her phone or they were stolen from someone else who received them. Varon took the majority of the photos with an iPhone, which could mean that her iCloud account was tampered with.

Varon has not commented on the leaks yet.

The California-native spent 8 years working for WWE before then moving to TNA for 5 more years. She is a former two-time WWE Women’s champion and former five-time TNA Knockout champion.





