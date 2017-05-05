Private photos of Lisa Marie Varon leaked

May 5, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

The artist formerly known as Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA is the latest victim when it comes to personal photos being released on the Internet, and this one is the biggest of them all.

The 46-year-old, real name Lisa Marie Varon, had 91 photos posted on different websites showing her in different states of undress, with her breasts exposed in almost all of them, and some photos even include her having sex. Some photos suggest that there’s also a sex tape.

Just like the Charlotte leaks from yesterday, it’s unclear if these were hacked from her phone or they were stolen from someone else who received them. Varon took the majority of the photos with an iPhone, which could mean that her iCloud account was tampered with.

Varon has not commented on the leaks yet.

The California-native spent 8 years working for WWE before then moving to TNA for 5 more years. She is a former two-time WWE Women’s champion and former five-time TNA Knockout champion.


(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad