More on the Total Divas Season Finale, WWE Stars Visit Ducati, Booker T’s Kids Camp

– Reality of Wrestling’s next “Kids Camp” session hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will take place during the week of June 5th in Texas City, TX. Below is a promo for the event with comments from Sharmell and footage from the first session:

– Below is the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas season 6 finale:

“The Superstars take New York by storm during Summerslam week; Nicole comes to terms with not being able to make the comeback of her dreams; Summer Slam gets thrown into disarray when Eva becomes suspended days before the event.”

– WWE Superstars visited the Ducati Motor factory and museum yesterday in Italy. Below are photos from Cesaro and Bayley:

Good times visiting the @DucatiMotor factory 🇮🇹 SuperSport on the left (strong new nickname contender) & OG Scrambler on the right (classic) pic.twitter.com/I17LXX6YQQ — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 4, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)