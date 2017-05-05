Killian Dain

Real name: Damien Mackle

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 322 lbs.

Date of birth: February 20, 1985

From: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Pro debut: October 1, 2005

Trained by: Robbie Brookside, Fergal Devitt, Paul Tracy, NXT

Finishing move: Ulster Plantation

Biography

– Mackle made his wrestling debut in Scotland, competing as ‘Damian O’Connor’

– On September 16, 2006, The Shamrockers (O’Connor & Pete O’Neil) defeated MEAT (Scott Renwick & The Raging Bull) to win the SWA Tag Team Titles, but would lose them on their first defense the next month

– On June 9, 2007, O’Connor & Scott Renwick defeated Wolfgang & Falcon to win the SWA Tag Team Titles

– The next week, O’Connor, Renwick & Micken defeated Cage Tyler, Chris Renfrew & The Raging Bull to retain the SWA Tag Team Titles

– On May 17, 2008, O’Connor & Micken were two of four winners of a Battlezone Rumble Match, winning the vacant SWA Tag Team Titles

– On September 20, O’Connor & Scott Renwick defeated The Playas (BT Gunn & Micken), Fight Club (Kid Fite & Red Lightning) and The Nattrass Boys (Shady & J) in a Gauntlet Match to win the vacant SWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 19, O’Connor & Renwick defeated Fight Club (Kid Fite & Liam Thompson) to retain the SWA Tag Team Titles

– On November 15, O’Connor & Renwick defeated Special Services (Craig Byers & Ricky Gibson) to retain the SWA Tag Team Titles

– On September 19, 2009, O’Connor defeated Chris Renfrew to win the SWA Laird of the Ring Title

– On October 10, O’Connor defeated Wolfgang to retain the SWA Laird of the Ring Title

– On November 7, O’Connor defeated Andy Anderson to retain the SWA Laird of the Ring Title

– On February 19, 2010, O’Connor defeated CJ Hunter to retain the SWA Laird of the Ring Title

– On April 23, O’Connor fought NWA Scottish Champion Scott Renwick to a no-contest

– On May 20, 2011, BMW (O’Connor & Renwick) defeated Team Cameron Kraze (Cameron Kraze & Prince Ameen) to win the 3CW Tag Team Titles

– On August 6, BMW defeated Eric Canyon & Helo to win the SWA Tag Team Titles

– On September 23, O’Connor defeated Eric Canyon & Mike Musso in a 3-Way Tournament Final to win the vacant W3L Heavyweight Title

– On March 24, 2012, O’Connor defeated Musso to retain the W3L Heavyweight Title

– On May 18, O’Connor defeated Johnny Kidd to retain the W3L Heavyweight Title

– The next day, O’Connor defeated El Technico to retain the W3L Heavyweight Title

– On July 13, O’Connor & Mark Coffey defeated Andy Swan & Chris Whitton to retain the 3CW Tag Team Titles

– On April 20, 2013, BMW (O’Connor & Renwick) fought The Masked Avengers to a draw in a Ladder Match. As a result, The Avengers won the SWA Tag Team Titles, with BMW winning the W3L Tag Team Titles

– On May 12, BMW defeated Mike Musso & Nathan Reynolds to retain the W3L Tag Team Titles

– On August 24, O’Connor defeated Johnny Lions & Mr News to win the SWE Heavyweight Title

– A week later, O’Connor defeated Lions to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title

– On October 20, O’Connor defeated Claymore, Ian Ambrose & Johnny Lions in a 4-Way Match to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title

– On November 30, O’Connor defeated Claymore in a World of Sport Rules Match to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title

– On January 4, 2014, O’Connor defeated Ian Ambrose to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title

– In July 2014, Mackle began competing as ‘Damo’ which would later evolve into ‘Big Damo’

– On October 31, 2014, Damo defeated Doug Williams, Jimmy Havoc & Martin Stone in a 4-Way Match to win the vacant XWA British Heavyweight Title

– On November 29, Damo defeated Chris Hero to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title

– On February 6, 2015, Damo fought James Castle to a no-contest to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title

– On April 3, Damo defeated James Castle & Wild Boar in an Elimination Match to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title

– On June 5, Damo defeated Aaron Sharpe & Sam Slam to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title

– On July 11, Damo defeated Jackie Polo to win the Pride Title

– On September 12, Damo defeated Sha Samuels & Joel Masters in separate singles matches to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title

– In October 2015, Damo competed on the Global Force UK shows

– On November 21, Damo defeated Joe Coffey to retain the Pride Title

– In January 2016, Damo competed on the TNA Impact UK tour

– On February 27, Damo defeated Chris Renfrew to win the ICW World Title

– The next day, Damo defeated Jack Jester to retain the ICW World Title

– On March 6, Damo defeated Mikey Whiplash to retain the ICW World Title

– On March 25, Damo defeated Drew Galloway, Grado & Jack Jester in a 4-Way Match to retain the ICW World Title

– The next day, Damo defeated Bram to retain the ICW World Title

– On April 2, Damo defeated Johnny Moss to retain the ICW World Title

– The next day, Damo defeated Drew Galloway to retain the ICW World Title

– On April 24, Damo defeated Trent Seven to retain the ICW World Title

– On May 8, Damo defeated DCT to retain the ICW World Title

– On May 20, Damo fought VSK to a no-contest to retain the ICW World Title

– On June 16, Damo defeated Rampage to win the vacant WCPW World Title

– On June 19, Damo defeated Grado to retain the ICW World Title

– Later that month, it was announced that Mackle had signed with WWE and would soon be reporting to NXT

– On July 2, Damo defeated Michael Chase to win the RIW World Title

– On July 27, Damo defeated Joe Coffey to retain the WCPW World Title

– The next day, Damo defeated Aaron Stevens to retain the WCPW World Title

– On August 6, Damo defeated Chris Renfrew to retain the RIW World Title and win the RIW Hardcore Title

– On October 19, WWE officially unveiled Mackle as a new developmental signing

– Mackle made his NXT in-ring debut on November 11, competing as ‘Damien O’Connor’ and defeating Rich Swann

– Mackle would soon revert to be known simply as ‘Damo’

– In January 2017, Mackle changed his ring name again, becoming known as ‘Killian Dain’

– On January 25, Dain officially joined Eric Young’s Sanity stable

– At Takeover Orlando, Sanity (Young, Dain, Alexander Wolfe & Nikki Cross) defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, Kassius Ohno & Ruby Riot

– At the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show, Dain competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, reaching the final 3 before being eliminated by Mojo Rawley

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)