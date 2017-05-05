Killian Dain

May 5, 2017 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Damien Mackle
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 322 lbs.
Date of birth: February 20, 1985
From: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Pro debut: October 1, 2005
Trained by: Robbie Brookside, Fergal Devitt, Paul Tracy, NXT
Finishing move: Ulster Plantation

Biography

– Mackle made his wrestling debut in Scotland, competing as ‘Damian O’Connor’
– On September 16, 2006, The Shamrockers (O’Connor & Pete O’Neil) defeated MEAT (Scott Renwick & The Raging Bull) to win the SWA Tag Team Titles, but would lose them on their first defense the next month
– On June 9, 2007, O’Connor & Scott Renwick defeated Wolfgang & Falcon to win the SWA Tag Team Titles
– The next week, O’Connor, Renwick & Micken defeated Cage Tyler, Chris Renfrew & The Raging Bull to retain the SWA Tag Team Titles
– On May 17, 2008, O’Connor & Micken were two of four winners of a Battlezone Rumble Match, winning the vacant SWA Tag Team Titles
– On September 20, O’Connor & Scott Renwick defeated The Playas (BT Gunn & Micken), Fight Club (Kid Fite & Red Lightning) and The Nattrass Boys (Shady & J) in a Gauntlet Match to win the vacant SWA Tag Team Titles
– On October 19, O’Connor & Renwick defeated Fight Club (Kid Fite & Liam Thompson) to retain the SWA Tag Team Titles
– On November 15, O’Connor & Renwick defeated Special Services (Craig Byers & Ricky Gibson) to retain the SWA Tag Team Titles
– On September 19, 2009, O’Connor defeated Chris Renfrew to win the SWA Laird of the Ring Title
– On October 10, O’Connor defeated Wolfgang to retain the SWA Laird of the Ring Title
– On November 7, O’Connor defeated Andy Anderson to retain the SWA Laird of the Ring Title
– On February 19, 2010, O’Connor defeated CJ Hunter to retain the SWA Laird of the Ring Title
– On April 23, O’Connor fought NWA Scottish Champion Scott Renwick to a no-contest
– On May 20, 2011, BMW (O’Connor & Renwick) defeated Team Cameron Kraze (Cameron Kraze & Prince Ameen) to win the 3CW Tag Team Titles
– On August 6, BMW defeated Eric Canyon & Helo to win the SWA Tag Team Titles
– On September 23, O’Connor defeated Eric Canyon & Mike Musso in a 3-Way Tournament Final to win the vacant W3L Heavyweight Title
– On March 24, 2012, O’Connor defeated Musso to retain the W3L Heavyweight Title
– On May 18, O’Connor defeated Johnny Kidd to retain the W3L Heavyweight Title
– The next day, O’Connor defeated El Technico to retain the W3L Heavyweight Title
– On July 13, O’Connor & Mark Coffey defeated Andy Swan & Chris Whitton to retain the 3CW Tag Team Titles
– On April 20, 2013, BMW (O’Connor & Renwick) fought The Masked Avengers to a draw in a Ladder Match. As a result, The Avengers won the SWA Tag Team Titles, with BMW winning the W3L Tag Team Titles
– On May 12, BMW defeated Mike Musso & Nathan Reynolds to retain the W3L Tag Team Titles
– On August 24, O’Connor defeated Johnny Lions & Mr News to win the SWE Heavyweight Title
– A week later, O’Connor defeated Lions to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title
– On October 20, O’Connor defeated Claymore, Ian Ambrose & Johnny Lions in a 4-Way Match to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title
– On November 30, O’Connor defeated Claymore in a World of Sport Rules Match to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title
– On January 4, 2014, O’Connor defeated Ian Ambrose to retain the SWE Heavyweight Title
– In July 2014, Mackle began competing as ‘Damo’ which would later evolve into ‘Big Damo’
– On October 31, 2014, Damo defeated Doug Williams, Jimmy Havoc & Martin Stone in a 4-Way Match to win the vacant XWA British Heavyweight Title
– On November 29, Damo defeated Chris Hero to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title
– On February 6, 2015, Damo fought James Castle to a no-contest to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title
– On April 3, Damo defeated James Castle & Wild Boar in an Elimination Match to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title
– On June 5, Damo defeated Aaron Sharpe & Sam Slam to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title
– On July 11, Damo defeated Jackie Polo to win the Pride Title
– On September 12, Damo defeated Sha Samuels & Joel Masters in separate singles matches to retain the XWA British Heavyweight Title
– In October 2015, Damo competed on the Global Force UK shows
– On November 21, Damo defeated Joe Coffey to retain the Pride Title
– In January 2016, Damo competed on the TNA Impact UK tour
– On February 27, Damo defeated Chris Renfrew to win the ICW World Title
– The next day, Damo defeated Jack Jester to retain the ICW World Title
– On March 6, Damo defeated Mikey Whiplash to retain the ICW World Title
– On March 25, Damo defeated Drew Galloway, Grado & Jack Jester in a 4-Way Match to retain the ICW World Title
– The next day, Damo defeated Bram to retain the ICW World Title
– On April 2, Damo defeated Johnny Moss to retain the ICW World Title
– The next day, Damo defeated Drew Galloway to retain the ICW World Title
– On April 24, Damo defeated Trent Seven to retain the ICW World Title
– On May 8, Damo defeated DCT to retain the ICW World Title
– On May 20, Damo fought VSK to a no-contest to retain the ICW World Title
– On June 16, Damo defeated Rampage to win the vacant WCPW World Title
– On June 19, Damo defeated Grado to retain the ICW World Title
– Later that month, it was announced that Mackle had signed with WWE and would soon be reporting to NXT
– On July 2, Damo defeated Michael Chase to win the RIW World Title
– On July 27, Damo defeated Joe Coffey to retain the WCPW World Title
– The next day, Damo defeated Aaron Stevens to retain the WCPW World Title
– On August 6, Damo defeated Chris Renfrew to retain the RIW World Title and win the RIW Hardcore Title
– On October 19, WWE officially unveiled Mackle as a new developmental signing
– Mackle made his NXT in-ring debut on November 11, competing as ‘Damien O’Connor’ and defeating Rich Swann
– Mackle would soon revert to be known simply as ‘Damo’
– In January 2017, Mackle changed his ring name again, becoming known as ‘Killian Dain’
– On January 25, Dain officially joined Eric Young’s Sanity stable
– At Takeover Orlando, Sanity (Young, Dain, Alexander Wolfe & Nikki Cross) defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, Kassius Ohno & Ruby Riot
– At the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show, Dain competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, reaching the final 3 before being eliminated by Mojo Rawley

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: NXT     Tags:

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad