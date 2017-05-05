Hulk Hogan says he’s talking to Vince McMahon

The Observer says Hulk Hogan recently did an autograph signing in Los Angeles and when he was asked about coming back to WWE, Hogan said he and Vince McMahon are talking.

Reports are it’s only a matter of time before Hulk Hogan comes back to WWE. All WWE needs is to be certain bringing Hogan back won’t hurt any sponsorship deals. Some are saying Hogan might not be back as soon as people would hope due to the recent Paigegate scandal though.





