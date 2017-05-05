Former WWE writer pitched an idea for AJ Lee and Dean Ambrose to be WWE’s Bonnie and Clyde

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck recently revealed that he pitched an idea for AJ’s craziness to be used in a storyline that would have paired her up with Dean Ambrose.

A few years ago AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan were set to be married, and Eck pitched an idea for Bryan to have AJ committed to a mental institution where she would meet Dean Ambrose, and she would later return with Ambrose as her new boyfriend.

“The rocky relationship between AJ and Bryan culminated with AJ leaving him at the altar after she discovered he was planning on having her committed to a mental institution after the wedding. Meanwhile, the creative team was looking for a Plan B to bring Ambrose from developmental to the main roster. Plan A — a “worked-shoot” angle with Ambrose and Mick Foley engaging in a war of words on social media — was scrapped after Foley legitimately took issue with something Ambrose said about him.

My idea was for Bryan’s plan to have AJ committed actually succeed. We’d take her off TV for a little while before bringing her back in dramatic fashion. She would return with her new boyfriend (Ambrose), whom she had met while both were patients in the institution. Ambrose and AJ would wreak havoc, becoming WWE’s version of Bonnie and Clyde (or Mickey and Mallory, to use a less-dated analogy).”

but we’ll never know how it might have turned out, because Vince McMahon went in the complete opposite direction.

“Vince McMahon had a different vision. The WWE chairman and CEO loved the AJ character and decided to make her the new “Raw” general manager after she called off the wedding to Bryan. AJ as GM didn’t get over, and her run as an authority figure lasted just three months.”

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)