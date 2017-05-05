Former WWE talent announces his retirement from in-ring competition

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has announced his retirement from in-ring competition and has decided to focus on training.

“In a post to his Facebook, Ricardo stated:



“So I have decided to hang up the boots and just train/teach. I’m better at that. Anyways plus real life is getting in the way”

According to Wrestlezone news, Rodriguez had said the decision to retire came from his need to work.

In previous interviews, Rodriguez has stated that he was scheduled to begin working at the performance center as a trainer before being released. According to WrestleZone, Rodriguez also had a stint working at The Great Khali’s wrestling school in India, teaching over 100 students.





