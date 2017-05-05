Claim: McMahon didn’t think former WWE diva was attractive

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck recently posted a new blog where he outlined five different storylines that he pitched to WWE, and he went into detail about a romance that he had pitched for Cody Rhodes and Kaitlyn which was introduced while Rhodes was working with Damien Sandow.

The storyline did make it to TV, but according to Eck, Vince McMahon ended the on screen romance due to the return of the Bella Twins.

“My initial pitch of Kaitlyn being attracted to Rhodes actually did make it onto TV, but I could tell McMahon wasn’t all that interested in it. When Brie and Nikki Bella returned to WWE, the storyline was abruptly dropped after a couple weeks because McMahon decided to align the Bella twins with Rhodes and Sandow.”

Eck also claims that Vince made it clear in the past that he didn’t find Kaitlyn attractive.

“McMahon, who had made it clear on several occasions he did not find Kaitlyn’s muscular physique all that attractive, replied (and I’m paraphrasing): ‘If one of the Bellas showed interest in Cody, why would he ever look at Kaitlyn again?’”

The former WWE writer also went on to joke that he stood up for Kaitlyn on behalf of the male audience, but then he came clean.

“Undeterred, I said, ‘Because plenty of men in our audience think Kaitlyn is hot whether you think so or not.’ Actually, I didn’t say that. I believe my response was, ‘Fair enough, sir.’”

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)