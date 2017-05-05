Bray Wyatt on being being compared to Undertaker

May 5, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Bray Wyatt spoke about being compared to Undertaker:

“For me to be compared to The Undertaker is unbelievable. I’ve been in there with him. I did a WrestleMania against him two years ago. And I did another one against him and Kane. I don’t think if you put us side-by-side and watched our work, they’re not similar. They aren’t. It’s the dark stuff that kind of brings us together that people want to branch us, but the thing is that we are completely different. And I think [pro] wrestling needs that kind of dark entity in it. And I just think that I bring it. I bring it in a completely different way, but it’s still that entity that people need. They need that part of professional wrestling that kind of takes you out of the elements. It’s not two guys in MMA shorts rolling around. It’s magic.”

Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad