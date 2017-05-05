Batista reveals who he’d want to face if he returned to WWE

Batista recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast and talked about why WWE hasn’t brought him back.

Here was what he said:

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Batista also said he misses wrestling but doesn’t miss WWE:

“Yeah, I miss it a lot. … There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullsh-t man, it’s just too much bullsh-t man “





