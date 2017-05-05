Backstage update on the WWE Women’s Tournament

May 5, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

The current plan is to begin filming episodes for the tournament in July, according to PWInsider. The tapings will likely take place at Full Sail University but there has been talk of holding the tapings outside of Full Sail. The series would air in a weekly format similar to the Cruiserweight Classic.

Talents for the tournament are already going through the standard background checks and tests that come with a WWE deal.

Officials are looking at holding the finals during a live WWE Network special on Tuesday, August 29th.


