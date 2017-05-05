Backstage News on WWE Changing the RAW Women’s Title Match at Payback

As noted, Alexa Bliss made history by becoming the first Superstar to hold both the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title with her win over former RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at WWE Payback last Sunday.

The title change almost did not happen as the finish was changed 4 times over the last 30 or so hours before match time, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As of last Saturday, the plan was for Bayley to retain in her hometown of San Jose, California. That finish changed very early Sunday morning, then two more times during Sunday afternoon.

No word yet on why officials went back & forth on the finish. Bayley may get her rematch at the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore but that hasn’t been confirmed.

