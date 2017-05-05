Alicia Fox Celebrating a WWE Milestone, Alexa Bliss “Pick” Video, Aleister Black

May 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss promoting WWE Payback:

– TeamRock.com recently spoke with Aleister Black about the top 8 bands to watch at the Download Festival in June, which will feature WWE NXT matches like last year. Black commented on Slayer and Aerosmith performing:

“You’re not going to get any more chances to see them. Aerosmith have persevered throughout the years, they’ve always been a great band, and it’s just such a cool thing to see them at a festival like Download and I’m so pumped for them.”

“You’ve got to watch Slayer, I can’t just name all these bands and not name Slayer. If you’re at Download you have to watch Slayer. I’ve watched them a couple of times now and it’s going to happen again.”

– Alicia Fox is celebrating 11 years with WWE today. She posted the following on Instagram to mark the milestone:

HAPPY 11th year ‘Alicia Fox’ there would be no Fox without YOU!! THANK YOU #wweuniverse, my colleagues, my struggles, and breakthroughs. #oldschool #littlefox #thankful #blessed LETS #keepthispartygoing

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad