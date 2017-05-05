5/4/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Phoenix, Arizona
Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Phoenix, Arizona:
1. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves
2. Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Bianca Blair and Mandy Rose
3. Kassius Ohno defeated Oney Lorcan
4. Drew McIntyre defeated Patrick Clark
5. #DIY defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Sonya Deville
7. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger (No Contest)
-The match was thrown out due to interference, which led to a new main event.
8. Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami defeated Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)