Total Divas Season Finale Preview, Mojo Rawley Shows Off Plaque, Birthdays

– E! posted this clip for next week’s Total Divas season finale:

– Former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox turns 33 years old today while former WWE Diva Alicia “Ryan Shamrock” Webb turns 38 and WWE referee Chad Patton turns 41.

– WWE Shop now has new commemorative plaques for Mojo Rawley’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win at WrestleMania 33. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. Mojo shows off the plaque in the photo below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)