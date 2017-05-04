This Day In Wrestling History – May 4th

1980 – El Supremo defeats Kato Kung Lee, to win the NWA World Welterweight Championship.

1986 – The third annual WCCW / WCWA Parade of Champions is held at Texas Stadium, just outside Dallas, in front of 24,121 fans.

– Sunshine defeats Missy Hyatt, in a Mud Pit Match.

– The Missing Link & King Parsons defeat One Man Gang & Skandor Akbar.

– The Great Kabuki defeats Mark Youngblood (Gauntlet Match #1).

– The Great Kabuki defeats Jerry Allen (Gauntlet Match #2).

– Steve Simpson defeats The Great Kabuki (Gauntlet Match #3). Kabuki was to face Chris Adams in the fourth gauntlet match. But Michael Hayes began berating Adams after Simpson pinned Kabuki. Adams responded by superkicking Hayes and Kabuki out of the ring.

– Brian Adias defeats Steve Regal, to retain the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

– Brickhouse Brown & Chris Adams defeat John Tatum & The Grappler.

– Bruiser Brody defeats Terry Gordy, in a Barbed Wire Match.

– Rick Rude defeats Bruiser Brody, via disqualification; Rude retains the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Lumberjack Elimination Match, the team of Steve Simpson, Kerry Von Erich, & Lance Von Erich defeat the team of Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, & Buddy Roberts, to win the WCWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

1987 – The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers) defeat The Rock n Roll RPMs (Mike Davis & Tommy Lane), to win the WCWA World Tag Team Championship.

1992 – Jerry Lawler defeats Kamala, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship for the 12th time.

1996 – Tony Falk defeats Jesse James Armstrong, to win the USWA Television Championship.

1997 – Shocker defeats Black Warrior, to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.5 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.5 rating). On Nitro, Fit Finlay defeats Booker T, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

2000 – On this evening’s SmackDown, Chris Jericho defeats Chris Benoit, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

2001 – Mike Thunder defeats Rocky Reynolds, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2002 – WWF Insurrextion is held at Wembley Arena in London, England, in front of 10,500 fans. The event was both the first single-brand pay-per-view (RAW), and also the last televised event under the WWF name.

Dark Match:

– Mr. Perfect defeats Goldust.

PPV:

– Rob Van Dam defeats Eddie Guerrero via disqualification; Guerrero retains the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Trish Stratus & Jacqueline defeat Jazz & Molly Holly.

– X-Pac defeats Bradshaw.

– With the 24/7 Rule in effect, the WWF Hardcore Title is passed from Steven Richards, to Booker T, to Crash Holly, back to Booker T, and finally back to Richards.

– The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) defeat Brock Lesnar & Shawn Stasiak (with Paul Heyman).

– Spike Dudley defeats William Regal, to retain the WWF European Championship.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats The Big Show. Ric Flair served as special enforcer.

– Triple H defeats The Undertaker.

2013 – Ring of Honor’s Border Wars is held at the Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, in front of 300 fans.

Dark Match:

– Ethan Page & Josh Alexander defeat Asylum & Matt Burns.

PPV:

– Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander defeat ACH & TaDarius Thomas.

– Roderick Strong defeats Mike Bennett (with Maria Kanellis).

– B.J. Whitmer defeats Rhett Titus, in an ‘I Quit’ Match.

– S.C.U.M. (Cliff Compton & Jimmy Jacobs) defeat Kevin Steen & Michael Elgin.

– Eddie Edwards (ROH) defeats Taiji Ishimori (Pro Wrestling NOAH), in an Interpromotional Match.

– Matt Taven (with Truth Martini & Scarlett) defeats Mark Briscoe, to retain the ROH World Television Championship.

– Davey Richards defeats Paul London.

– Jay Briscoe defeats Adam Cole, to retain the ROH World Championship.

2014 – WWE Extreme Rules is held at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, NJ, in front of 15,907 fans.

Pre-Show:

– El Torito (with Los Matadores) defeats Hornswoggle (with Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, & Jinder Mahal) in a WeeLC Match

PPV:

– Cesaro (with Paul Heyman) defeats Rob Van Dam and Jack Swagger (with Zeb Colter) in a Triple Threat Elimination Match.

– In a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, Alexander Rusev (with Lana) defeats R-Truth and Xavier Woods, via submission; Rusev made Truth submit to the Accolade.

– Bad News Barrett defeats Big E. to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a Six Man Tag Team Match, The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins) defeat Evolution (Batista, Triple H, & Randy Orton).

– Bray Wyatt (with Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeats John Cena, in a Steel Cage Match.

– Paige defeats Tamina Snuka, via submission, to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

– In an Extreme Rules Match, Daniel Bryan defeats Kane, to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE referee Scott Armstrong (55 years old); 20-time WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion Ray Gonzalez (45 years old); former WWE wrestler/referee/RAW General Manager Brad Maddox (33 years old); indy wrestler Corey Mason (28 years old); former AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Jim Steele (50 years old); and former WWF & WCW valet/manager Alicia Webb (38 years old).

Today would’ve been the 83rd birthday for 16-time NWA Tag Team Champion (in various territories Sam Steamboat, the 98th birthday for NWA Hall of Famer Dory Funk, Sr., and the 83rd birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji.

