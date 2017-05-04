The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast Reviewing Total Divas Season 6 Episode 15

May 4, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 15. Topics on the show included:

*Nikki Bella gets cleared
*The Miz prepares for his fantasy football draft
*Eva Marie & Her husband go on honeymoon with Maryse & The Miz
*Nattie crashes Nikki & Brie’s meeting
*Nattie & Renee feud over pet sponsorships
*Dogs, Cats & Pigs

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas Season 6 Episode 15 presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

