Sunny denies she was ever selling her WWE Hall of Fame ring

WWE hall of famer Tammy Sytch states the following in a recent interview.

“Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work. The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that’s the best way get anything out there to the media and that’s all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don’t need to sell my ring to pay anything. That’s not how it works.”

Source: The Wrestlingus Show





