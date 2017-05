Poll results: Best match at Payback

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (25%, 48 Votes)

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (16%, 31 Votes)

The Hardys vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (16%, 30 Votes)

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (13%, 26 Votes)

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe (13%, 25 Votes)

Austin Aries vs. Neville (10%, 20 Votes)

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (7%, 13 Votes)

Total Voters: 193





