Goldberg Trains with Former WCW Star, Mark Henry Drops Mascot, New WWE NXT Superstar Theme

May 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE Music has released the theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato). You can listen to “Square Up” below:

– WWE veteran Mark Henry made an appearance at last night’s NBA Playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs. Below is video of Henry hitting a fake “Clutch The Bear” mascot for the Spurs:

– As seen below, Bill Goldberg was recently working out with former WCW star Ernest “The Cat” Miller:

