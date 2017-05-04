Corey Graves on Roasting Tom Phillips, Trish Stratus Honored, WWE NXT Takeover

– As noted, Triple H announced this week that “Judas” by Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy will be one of the theme songs for WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” during Backlash weekend. Triple H posted the following to announce that Hacktivist’s “Over-Throne” will be another theme for Takeover.

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be honored by the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame at its annual Induction & Awards Gala on October 2nd in Toronto, according to Trish’s website. It was announced this week that Trish will receive the Sandy Hawley Community Service Award and will be the first female recipient of the award, which has been given out every year since 2010. Trish commented:

“Giving back to my community was something that was instilled in me from my days with WWE. As a global brand, we recognized the many opportunities that we could make an impact towards. After retiring from the ring, I have remained active as an ambassador for WWE and have continued my work with my own brand to support events and initiatives locally. Being recognized by the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame is truly special to me.”

– Corey Graves took to Twitter to comment on roasting Tom Phillips during this week’s WWE 205 Live for the recent Instagram sexting scandal Tom found himself in.

For those who missed it, Phillips referred to Noam Dar as a “Euro-trash pervert” after airing a video package on the love triangle between Dar, Alicia Fox and Rich Swann. That comment led to Graves roasting Tom for the Instagram scandal from several weeks back. Graves said:

“It’s not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn’t have been. There’s nothing embarrassing about what he’s done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful, didn’t show Alicia Fox the attention she truly deserved.”

Tom then commented on how Cedric Alexander was a terrible boyfriend to Alicia. Graves took another shot and said, “It’s a lot longer flight than four hours for Dar.”

Back in February a woman shared a screenshot from a conversation she had with Phillips, who has been engaged for some time. Phillips wrote in the screenshot, “I’m in my seat with a massive erection. And a 4 hours flight ahead. I’m going to face fuck the shit out of you.”

Graves wrote the following on Twitter about the roasting:

If you can't bust your best friends' chops, whose chops can you bust? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) May 3, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)