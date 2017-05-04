Chris Jericho Designs Special Shirt (Photo), Fans on Coolest Fashion In WWE, Cesaro & Sheamus

– As noted, the WWE RAW brand is currently overseas for the international tour that runs through mid-May. Cesaro and Sheamus posted this quick clip after a visit with the AS Roma soccer club:

– WWE has a poll asking fans which Superstar has the coolest fashion style – Breezango, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Enzo Amore, The New Day, Bray Wyatt, Chris Jericho, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Gallagher, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura or The Miz. As of this writing, 12% voted for Nakamura while 12% voted for Bliss, 11% for Enzo, 10% for Sasha, 9% for Breezango, 7% for Jericho, 7% for other, 6% for Naomi and 5% for The Miz. The rest received under 5%.

– Chris Jericho has designed a special “#GOAT” t-shirt as a thanks to his fans, the Friends of Jericho, to honor the WWE run he’s had over the past 16 months. Proceeds from the t-shirt will go to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The shirt can be seen below and can be purchased for $24.99 at this link. They also have the design on a tank top, a pullover hoodie, a poster and a coffee mug. Jericho shared the link on his Facebook page and wrote, “I’ll see you all again soon, but in honor of the amazing run I had over the past 16 months in WWE, I’ve designed this official #GOAT shirt as a thanks to you, the Friends Of Jericho! As always, proceeds will go towards the support of Juvenile Diabetes Research, JDRF! Available for two weeks only! So, get yours NOW at represent.com/goat!”

