5/4/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Bologna, Italy
Here are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Bologna, Italy:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust, and R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel
4. Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz
7. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt