5/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Rome, Italy
Here are the results from yesterday’s WWE Raw Live Event in Rome, Italy:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus ans Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust, and R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel
4. Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma, and Alexa Bliss
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz
7. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt