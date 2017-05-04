5/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Rome, Italy

Here are the results from yesterday’s WWE Raw Live Event in Rome, Italy:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus ans Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust, and R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel

4. Street Fight

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma, and Alexa Bliss

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

7. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt

