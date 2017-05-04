#1 Contenders Match on Next Week’s WWE NXT, Fatal 4 Way Announced for Takeover

As seen on this week’s WWE NXT, the battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka fell apart and it was announced by NXT General Manager William Regal that Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross will face off with Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: Chicago” during Backlash weekend. Video is above.

Regarding the NXT Title match at Takeover, Regal has announced Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami for next Wednesday’s episode. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode and will face him at Takeover on May 27th at the Allstate Arena.

