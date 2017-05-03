WWE United States Title Match Now Official for Backlash
AJ Styles vs. new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is now official for the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.
Below is the updated Backlash card coming out of SmackDown:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)