WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho Main Event

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Kevin Owens winning back the WWE United States Title from Chris Jericho in the main event, drew 2.300 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.493 million viewers.

SmackDown was #4 in viewership on cable for the night, behind two NBA Playoff games and Tucker Carlson Tonight. SmackDown was #4 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA games and Inside The NBA.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 2.87 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.007 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode:

