WWE Network Series Returning Soon (Photo), Hideo Itami WWE NXT Teaser, The New Day

– Below is a promo for tonight’s WWE NXT episode, featuring Hideo Itami’s return to TV against Kona Reeves:

– Below is a GIF from the latest teaser for The New Day’s WWE SmackDown debut. As noted, Big E and Xavier Woods have had some recent time off as Kofi Kingston recovers from an ankle injury. The group will debut on the blue brand once Kofi is cleared to return.

– We noted before that Corey Graves was set to film a special edition of “Superstar Ink” with Goldust getting a tattoo tribute to his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Graves posted the following and confirmed that a new season of “Ink” will be coming to the WWE website and the WWE Network soon. He posted this photo from filming with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho:

It’s baaack…BRAND NEW Episodes of #SuperstarInk coming SOON to WWE.com & @wwenetwork!

