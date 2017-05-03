WWE Network Series Returning Soon (Photo), Hideo Itami WWE NXT Teaser, The New Day

May 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a promo for tonight’s WWE NXT episode, featuring Hideo Itami’s return to TV against Kona Reeves:

– Below is a GIF from the latest teaser for The New Day’s WWE SmackDown debut. As noted, Big E and Xavier Woods have had some recent time off as Kofi Kingston recovers from an ankle injury. The group will debut on the blue brand once Kofi is cleared to return.

– We noted before that Corey Graves was set to film a special edition of “Superstar Ink” with Goldust getting a tattoo tribute to his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Graves posted the following and confirmed that a new season of “Ink” will be coming to the WWE website and the WWE Network soon. He posted this photo from filming with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho:

It’s baaack…BRAND NEW Episodes of #SuperstarInk coming SOON to WWE.com & @wwenetwork!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad