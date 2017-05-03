Natalya Remembers Her Grandfather, Chris Jericho – SmackDown Note, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Fresno:

– Because we’ve had comments and tweets asking for clarification on Chris Jericho’s WWE status, it should be noted that he is still a member of the SmackDown brand. There was some confusion on whether or not he was being sent back to RAW with the United States Title loss to Kevin Owens but that is not the case. As noted, Jericho’s band Fozzy will resume touring this Friday and will run through the month of May. Last night’s post-match beatdown angle was likely done to write Jericho off TV while he tours.

– Today would have been the 102nd birthday of the legendary Stu Hart. Natalya paid tribute to her grandfather with this tweet:

Happy birthday to my grandfather, Stu Hart. There has never been any one who's influenced me like him. Plus, my grandfather was a BAD ASS! pic.twitter.com/eElBPNmk1t — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2017

