Luke Harper Works Dark Match, WWE RAW Crew In Italy, Natalya and The Bella Twins

May 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Natalya and The Bella Twins visiting a pet agency for their social media-famous pets:

– The dark match before last night’s SmackDown in Fresno, CA saw Luke Harper defeat Viktor of The Ascension.

– As seen below, the RAW brand left Tuesday night for Italy to begin the WWE tour that runs for the next 10 days. Both brands will be back in the United States in time for the May 15th RAW and May 16th SmackDown.

