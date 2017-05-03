Chris Jericho Provides WWE NXT Takeover Theme, Triple Threat Slow Motion Video, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion footage of this week’s Triple Threat RAW main event, which saw The Miz defeat Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

– WWE stock was down 0.56% on Tuesday, closing at $21.28 per share. The high was $21.45 and the low was $21.18.

– Triple H announced this week that “Judas” by WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy will be the official theme song for the WWE NXT “Takeover” Chicago event during Backlash weekend. He tweeted the following:

