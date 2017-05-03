Kurt Angle says he Will Wrestle Again In WWE & Comments On their Concerns About His Health

While speaking to #WrestleZoneRadio, Kurt Angle made the following remarks about possibly returning to Ring

“They haven’t talked to me about it. I’m sure they won’t until the last second (laughs). That’s ok with me. I think what they are doing right now is, this is just my own opinion, they’re monitoring to see how I am doing.”

They want to see, “Is this kid really in recovery? Does he really have his life together? Is he coming here clean? Is he doing ok? Is his health ok?” They see me working out at the gym. They see me every RAW doing what I have to do. They’re saying, “Prove to us that you are ok and we can give you what you want.” I’m cool with that. I understand that.

I understand they are going to drug test me continuously. It’s no more than anybody else but else but they are going to. It’s one of those things where they are going to monitor me and see how I do. I don’t think it’s an issue of “if” they are going to I think it’s “when”. That’s my opinion but I will be wrestling down the road at some point. It might not be this year, it might be next year, I don’t know. They haven’t said a word but my guess is I will wrestle again in WWE. I just don’t know when.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)