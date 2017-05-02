X-Pac is no longer missing, says he didn’t relapse

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman speaks out for the first time on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro (Guest hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana) since going missing this weekend.

X-Pac is not using again!!!



When asked if he was using drugs:

“Nope. I wasn’t using anything.”

“Even my closest friends, I understand if they doubt me. At least in the back of their minds. I get it.”

X-Pac was reached out to by his entire WWE family



“Well one of the guys that reached out big time was Sam Roberts…And obviously my dearest friends. A lot of people I haven’t heard from in a long time. And they’re all people I really have a lot of love for… It’s the basic Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels.”

Travis Scott fanboyed out over X-Pac so hard he was speechless



“I met him at the Staples Center for Raw. Oh my God, he, he about shit when he saw. I, I guess I was one of his favorite wrestlers so he wanted to get a picture and all this, and it was just, he, you would not believe, I’ve never had anyone fanboy out on me like, like Travis Scott did…He could barely even spit a word out. It was like that. It was like that. He was like, all tongue, couldn’t speak, every time he’d try to say something, he’d get all bashful. It was so cool…He’s a fricken big star!…It feels really good. It feels amazing.”

X-Pac’s stalker gave him condoms w/ a note so crazy that you wont believe



“Ok crazy story ah not that long ago like several months back this girl came and she brought me this bag with like a bunch of gifts in it and like and there was this note—a long note and a package of condoms and it was…oh ya ya she had everything planned out how I was gonna go with her after the after the event…”

When asked if she was hot Sean replied:

“Not so much but that’s neither here nor there that’s neither here nor there though she could’ve been a ten and like that kind of shit no way no way no way sorry that’s just how I am…

When asked what the note said Sean replied:

“Oh um just in detail like you know I was hoping you know you’re gonna bring me back and do this to me that to me I can’t remember exactly what but it was…and then she wanted to take a picture with me and she wanted me to like choke her in the picture and she tried to rub up against me and stick her you know like I was getting her from behind and I’m like no totally inappropriate…she showed up last week in Philadelphia and the same type of thing and I just I wouldn’t take the stuff and I had her thrown out I had to.”

