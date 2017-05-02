Wyatt on if Strowman will reunite with the Wyatt family

Bray Wyatt On If Braun Strowman Will Ever Reunite With The Wyatt Family and Why he wasn’t happen at Wrestlemania 32

Former WWE Champion #BrayWyatt recently talked about Braun’s success on the Sam Roberts Podcast, and he believes Braun will reunite with The Wyatt family someday.

“It’s going to be in-and-out forever. I think we are owed our own singles successes and I wish the best for Harper and them. I hope they do great, but I’m always here and we’re always brothers. No one ever stopped being brothers.” Wyatt said, “and that’s the thing. No one ever asks me about Braun [Strowman]. Oh, will Braun ever be back? Of course he will. They always come back. I taught him how to tie his shoes and I taught him how to fly and he won’t forget that.”

Wyatt also opened up about his experience at WrestleMania 32, and he says that he was in a bad place emotionally and physically at the event and wasn’t himself around that period of time.

It seems that Bray Wyatt didn’t enjoy participating in the segment with The Rock, as he noted that he wants to be “the next Rock” not the guy who gets beat up by The Rock.

