Title Match on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Dana Brooke Note from RAW, WWE Main Event

May 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, this week’s SmackDown will see new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho arrive on the blue brand after his win over Kevin Owens at WWE Payback on Sunday. WWE has confirmed that Owens will get his rematch on Tuesday night. Below is a promo:

– WWE taped the following matches last night in Sacramento for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado
* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins

– As seen on last night’s RAW, new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss teamed with Nia Jax, Emma and Alicia Fox to defeat Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Dana has received a bunch of praise on social media for using some new moves. She’s been re-tweeting the comments and below are a few. You can also see a GIF of Dana in the match below:

