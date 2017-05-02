Scott Steiners says F*** the WWE

Steiner was recently interviewed by the Nick’s Strength and Power show, and when the host brought up NXT stars wrestling at the Arnold Classic, Steiner responded by saying, “f*** the WWE.”

The host asked him why he feels that way about WWE, to which Steiner said, “just who’s in charge, who runs it ya know. There ain’t two bigger douchebags than Triple H and Stephanie ya know.”

Scott Steiner says he didn’t want WrestleMania 33 this year, and he asked the host where he thinks Triple H put the Ric Flair statue that was unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess, and he joked that it’s probably at Triple H’s house.

source: It’s Still Real To Us Dammit





(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)