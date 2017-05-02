Samoa Joe Warns Seth Rollins, WWE Superstar Appearing at MTV Awards, Nikki Bella

May 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest “BellaBody” episode with Nikki Bella talking about her body struggles:

– John Cena will be presenting an award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

– As noted, The Miz defeated Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in last night’s RAW main event to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. The finish saw Samoa Joe attack Rollins and Bray Wyatt attack Balor. Joe took to Twitter and issued the following warning to Rollins after the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad