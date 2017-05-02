New Champion Crowned on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Fresno (Videos, Photos)

May 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

