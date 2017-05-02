New Champion Crowned on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Fresno (Videos, Photos)

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Tables have turned after a wicked CANNONBALL on the outside as @FightOwensFight steps into the driver's seat! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/JhLq6sMMRL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 3, 2017

Medics are attending to @IAmJericho after that DDT on the floor led him to lose the #USTitle on #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/d9hgpckzLP — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)