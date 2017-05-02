New Champion Crowned on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Fresno (Videos, Photos)
Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.
Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
